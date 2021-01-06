 

Asure Announces Three Key Leadership Additions Adding Further Strength to Executive Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, announces a new leadership structure, including three appointments to the executive team to further its corporate vision and drive growth.

“John Pence, Todd Waletzki and Yasmine Rodriguez each come to Asure with impressive track records and HCM expertise.   Their industry experience adds tremendous depth to our leadership team and will help us drive our growth strategy. Their new leadership brings a renewed commitment to Asure’s HCM vision,” stated Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure. “Each of them are uniquely suited to maximize Asure’s strengths and position the company for continued growth in the years ahead. Today marks a new way forward for our company.”

John Pence recently joined Asure as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Pence has nearly 30 years of leadership experience in accounting, finance, and operations at a variety of both publicly-traded and privately-held technology companies that served both large and small businesses. In this new role, John is responsible for formulating and executing financial and operational strategies to achieve the company’s strategic goals. Most recently, he served as CFO of a HR benefits provider and helped direct a successful exit for the company's investors.

Todd Waletzki has joined Asure as Chief of Staff. Waletzki brings more than 30 years of relevant industry and operations experience with a focus on leading technology enabled service businesses. At Asure, he will be responsible for driving key strategic and internal process improvement initiatives across the company. Prior to Asure, he served as President of the Payroll division at BenefitMall, Inc and Chief Operating Officer for CompuPay, Inc. Waletzki also held senior level operating positions at Capital One, AOL and Sprint.

Yasmine Rodriguez join as Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Tax & Compliance. Rodriguez has over 20 year of tax and compliance expertise and lead a development team in the creation of a Payroll Tax application TaxEx. At Asure, she will continue to enhance and ensure compliance with constantly changing regulations. Recently, she served as VP of Product Management and RPA at OneSource Virtual. Rodriguez also held positions as VP & Co-Founder of Crystal Solution – TaxEx, ADP and MasterTax.

“I am pleased with the incoming talent and their expertise as well as the positioning of the board and management team, I am confident we are going to capitalize on our momentum and have a successful future,” Goepel stated.

About Asure Software
Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

