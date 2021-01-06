American BriVision Issues Shareholder Letter Outlining Achievements of 2020 and Outlook for 2021
via NewMediaWire -- American BriVision (Holding) Corporation (OTCQB: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS), and ophthalmology, yesterday issued a letter to its more than 700 shareholders describing the company’s achievements in 2020 and goals for 2021. The letter from Dr. Howard Doong, CEO of ABVC, is reprinted below in its entirety.
Dear Shareholder:
Now that 2020 has ended, we believe it will be informative to you, our shareholders, to hear about our goals for 2021. But first, we note that 2020 was an exceptional year for the company, particularly with respect to our medical device, Vitargus, and our medicine ABV-1505, which is designed to alleviate attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
2020 - A Year of Accomplishment
Vitargus
Vitargus is the world’s first biodegradable vitreous substitute utilized during vitrectomy surgery. Vitargus offers important advantages over current vitreous substitutes by minimizing medical complications and reducing the need for additional surgeries. In October of 2020, we sent a full clinical study report (CSR) of Vitargus First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial to the United States Food and Drug Administration. The participants in the study showed significant improvement in visual acuity immediately following retina re-attachment surgery. Additionally, since Vitargus is a stable semisolid gel adhering to the retina during surgery, patients do not need to remain face-down after surgery, which provides a significant improvement to patients’ post-surgical comfort. Vitargus addresses a large and growing market according to Grand View Research, with worldwide vitrectomy cases expected to increase from 1.26 million in 2012 to 4 million by 2030 (6.8% CAGR), reaching a $2 billion market value.
ABV-1505 - ADHD
Equally as exciting, a successful Phase II, Part 1 Clinical Trial of ABV 1505 was completed at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center and a clinical study report (CSR) was issued this past November. ABV-1505 targets adult attention deficit disorder and has the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, PDC-1421, used in ABV-1504, one of our drugs that successfully completed a Phase II clinical study conducted at Stanford University to treat major depression disorder (MDD) in 2019.
