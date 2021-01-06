American BriVision Issues Shareholder Letter Outlining Achievements of 2020 and Outlook for 2021

FREMONT, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NewMediaWire -- American BriVision (Holding) Corporation (OTCQB: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS), and ophthalmology, yesterday issued a letter to its more than 700 shareholders describing the company’s achievements in 2020 and goals for 2021. The letter from Dr. Howard Doong, CEO of ABVC, is reprinted below in its entirety.

Dear Shareholder:

Now that 2020 has ended, we believe it will be informative to you, our shareholders, to hear about our goals for 2021. But first, we note that 2020 was an exceptional year for the company, particularly with respect to our medical device, Vitargus, and our medicine ABV-1505, which is designed to alleviate attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).