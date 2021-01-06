 

Bespoke Extracts Announces Special CBD Promotional Offers and Continued Expansion of Superstar Team of Brand Ambassadors

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced its latest special promotional campaign providing for Bespoke CBD customers to receive a free face mask for all purchases under $100 and a free mask and baseball cap for all purchases of $100 or more. The special promotion will run indefinitely and applies to all Sports’ and Women’s CBD formulations sold in the Company’s ecommerce store, found at https://bespokeextracts.com/shop/.

In other news, Bespoke announced that both Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter, Ulysses “The Monster” Diaz, and professional WWE fighter Ashley Mae Serbera, aka Dana Brooke, are the latest elite athletes to join Bespoke’s fast growing team of brand ambassadors. In December 2020, Diaz’s three-second knockout broke the world record for fastest in bare knuckle boxing history. Brooke, who is also a bodybuilder, fitness competitor, gymnast and model, has battled in the WWE ring since 2013. Currently, she is regularly featured on WWE Raw, a professional wrestling television program produced by WWE that airs live every Monday at 8PM Eastern Time on the USA Network.

Diaz stated, “At 39 with a world record under my belt, I’m what you’d call a ‘rare breed’, I’ve worked hard to get to where I am today, and I am always striving to be even better. Bespoke CBD products help me do that. I wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.”

Brooke added, “I, too, work hard at being the best version of myself every single day – rain or shine. Bespoke CBD is an important nutritional supplement that I have come to trust to aid me in achieving my daily wellness goals.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

