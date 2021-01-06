Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity infrastructure has had to deal with massive changes as the pandemic and the shift to work-from-home solutions hit the public. According to a survey of nearly 70 organizations conducted by Skybox, over a third of the combined workforce is expected to remain remote for at least the next 18 months. This trend will result in further dependencies on technologies such as cloud services and digital collaborative tools such as Zoom, Skype and Slack. Additionally, as millions of people transitioned to working from home, new threats have also emerged. As such, insufficiently secured personal devices, home routers, the transfer of sensitive information over unsecured or unsanctioned channels like instant messaging apps, personal e-mail addresses and cloud-based document processors are all expected to play a key role in future data breaches and hacks. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)

Cybersecurity has been an ongoing and major issue for business and governments over the years, and technology capabilities have only increased. A few examples of major attacks from 2020 include the Nintendo breach from April, where 160,000 users were affected by a mass account hijacking; the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) breach, where 8,000 business emergency loan applications were breached; the Amtrak customer PII leak; Intel's 20GB of sensitive, corporate data breach, and of course, the FireEye hack that resulted in penetration tools being stolen from one of the world's largest security firms. "[Companies] by shifting the responsibility and work of running hardware and software infrastructure to cloud providers, leveraging the economics of cloud elasticity, benefiting from the pace of innovation in sync with public cloud providers, and more," says David Smith, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner, according to a report by Threat Post.

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced earlier last month that the company provided, "frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to provide the following corporate update for the fourth quarter of 2020.