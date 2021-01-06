 

Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity infrastructure has had to deal with massive changes as the pandemic and the shift to work-from-home solutions hit the public. According to a survey of nearly 70 organizations conducted by Skybox, over a third of the combined workforce is expected to remain remote for at least the next 18 months. This trend will result in further dependencies on technologies such as cloud services and digital collaborative tools such as Zoom, Skype and Slack. Additionally, as millions of people transitioned to working from home, new threats have also emerged. As such, insufficiently secured personal devices, home routers, the transfer of sensitive information over unsecured or unsanctioned channels like instant messaging apps, personal e-mail addresses and cloud-based document processors are all expected to play a key role in future data breaches and hacks. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)

Cybersecurity has been an ongoing and major issue for business and governments over the years, and technology capabilities have only increased. A few examples of major attacks from 2020 include the Nintendo breach from April, where 160,000 users were affected by a mass account hijacking; the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) breach, where 8,000 business emergency loan applications were breached; the Amtrak customer PII leak; Intel's 20GB of sensitive, corporate data breach, and of course, the FireEye hack that resulted in penetration tools being stolen from one of the world's largest security firms. "[Companies] by shifting the responsibility and work of running hardware and software infrastructure to cloud providers, leveraging the economics of cloud elasticity, benefiting from the pace of innovation in sync with public cloud providers, and more," says David Smith, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner, according to a report by Threat Post.

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced earlier last month that the company provided, "frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to provide the following corporate update for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The cybersecurity infrastructure has had to deal with massive changes as the pandemic and the shift to work-from-home solutions hit the public. According to a survey of nearly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Novo Seeds Portfolio Company CorWave Raises EUR 35 Million for Breakthrough Heart Pump
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021
Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports
Sangoma Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience with its Wide ...
Impact NRS LLC Creates Plantae Biosciences LTD to Develop and Commercialize Highly Impactful ...
At 6.15% CAGR , Global Construction Glass Market Is Expected to reach USD 66.83 billion in 2026, ...
Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $10.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods