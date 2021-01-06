Bank of Southern California Names Ryan Cressler Managing Director

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Ryan Cressler has joined the company as Managing Director in the Coachella Valley. He will be responsible for developing and growing a portfolio of commercial clients covering La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, and surrounding areas, while expanding the Bank’s presence in the region.

Mr. Cressler is an accomplished and seasoned commercial banker with a wealth of in-market knowledge and a commitment to helping businesses grow and succeed. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he spent more than a decade with Wells Fargo Bank, most recently serving as Vice President, Business Relationship Manager. Mr. Cressler has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.