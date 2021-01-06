 

Bank of Southern California Names Ryan Cressler Managing Director

06.01.2021   

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Ryan Cressler has joined the company as Managing Director in the Coachella Valley. He will be responsible for developing and growing a portfolio of commercial clients covering La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, and surrounding areas, while expanding the Bank’s presence in the region.

Mr. Cressler is an accomplished and seasoned commercial banker with a wealth of in-market knowledge and a commitment to helping businesses grow and succeed. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he spent more than a decade with Wells Fargo Bank, most recently serving as Vice President, Business Relationship Manager. Mr. Cressler has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to our newly expanded Commercial Banking team. Ryan is a deeply rooted and experienced business banker with strong market knowledge and a proven history of delivering custom-tailored financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the region,” said Scott Yates, Senior Vice President, Group Managing Director. “I am confident that Ryan will be an asset to the organization and will help drive the company’s growth in the Coachella Valley,” concluded Yates.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.



