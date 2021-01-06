Protolabs to Present at the Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), a leading online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer, today announced that it will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 2:00pm Eastern Time.

Protolabs’ Victoria Holt, President and CEO, and Robert Bodor, Vice President and General Manager of the Americas and incoming CEO, will speak in a live webcast fireside chat and will review the company’s current business developments.