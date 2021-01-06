Protolabs to Present at the Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference
Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), a leading online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer, today announced that it will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 2:00pm Eastern Time.
Protolabs’ Victoria Holt, President and CEO, and Robert Bodor, Vice President and General Manager of the Americas and incoming CEO, will speak in a live webcast fireside chat and will review the company’s current business developments.
To hear both the live and the archived presentation go to the link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/proto.l/2743188
About Protolabs
Protolabs is the world’s leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005094/en/
