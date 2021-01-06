 

NantKwest Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK), a clinical-stage, natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, today announced that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong M.D., Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. He will make a formal presentation and answer questions at 5:20 a.m. Pacific Time (8:20 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Dr. Soon-Shiong will discuss NantKwest’s previously announced agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock transaction with ImmunityBio, Inc. The combination, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, will create a leading immunotherapy and cell therapy company focused on oncology and infectious disease. Dr. Soon-Shiong will also provide an update on the clinical progress of the two companies’ individual and collaborative therapies.

A live webcast of the presentation and associated presentation materials will be available on the NantKwest website at https://ir.nantkwest.com/ and on the ImmunityBio website at https://immunitybio.com. A replay will be available after the completion of the presentation.

About NantKwest

NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage, immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized, activated NK cells—as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers—has been tested in phase I clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple phase I and II clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest’s goal is to transform medicine by bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies. For more information, please visit www.nantkwest.com.

