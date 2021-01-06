Snowflake Added to NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract, Enabling State and Local Governments With Secured, Governed Access to Data

Snowflake is uniquely positioned to help government organizations leverage data as a strategic asset to increase the effectiveness of government programs and improve citizen services. With Snowflake’s platform, organizations can avoid managing infrastructure and focus on putting their valuable data to use. Snowflake’s Secure Data Sharing capabilities help break down data silos within and across public sector organizations, drive collaboration, and deliver easy, fast and secure data access on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, today announced it has been added to the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract held by Carahsoft Technology Corp. The contract addition enables Carahsoft to provide Snowflake’s Data Cloud technology and platform capabilities to participating states, local governments and educational institutions.

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

“Our addition to the NASPO Valuepoint Cloud Solutions contract opens the door for state and local municipalities to be able to leverage Snowflake’s Data Cloud for mobilizing their data resources to better serve their citizens,” said Snowflake Regional Vice President - Public Sector, Ted Girard. “This announcement is another example of our commitment to helping government organizations realize the most value out of their data.”

“We look forward to working with Snowflake and our reseller partners to provide innovative cloud-based data solutions to NASPO members to enable data mobilization and advance their missions,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of the Snowflake team at Carahsoft. “Snowflake Data Cloud delivers an advanced enterprise-ready cloud platform and helps customers securely maximize their data and essential workloads. We are thrilled to include Snowflake on this contract to give our joint public sector customers access to Snowflake’s solutions portfolio.”

Snowflake’s Data Cloud platform and additional data sharing solutions are available through NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Snowflake team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9726 or Snowflake@carahsoft.com.

