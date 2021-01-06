Sallie Mae to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on Jan. 27

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. ET. To participate, please dial 877-356-5689 (USA and Canada) or 706-679-0623 (international) and use access code 7273338. Access will be available beginning at 7:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through Feb. 11, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and use access code 7273338.