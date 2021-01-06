 

Tenet to Participate in the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The audio archive will be available on Tenet’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 560 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

