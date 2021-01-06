Tenet to Participate in the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The audio archive will be available on Tenet’s website for approximately 30 days.