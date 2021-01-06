 

Allegion Accelerates Vision of Seamless Access with Acquisition of Technology Company Yonomi

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has acquired privately held technology company Yonomi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005285/en/

Yonomi is an innovation leader in IoT Cloud platforms. Founded in 2013 by building automation and enterprise Cloud computing experts, Yonomi was the first to create an agnostic smart-home ecosystem that automatically discovers and coordinates devices. Today, Yonomi solutions are used in more than 150 countries, and millions of IoT devices are connected to its platforms.

According to Allegion Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Vince Wenos, Yonomi also holds unique intellectual property that matches well to Allegion’s strategic priorities for accelerating growth through seamless access, innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships.

“Yonomi’s patented technology and technical capabilities will help accelerate Allegion’s vision of seamless access and enhance the breadth of our software development capabilities,” Wenos said. “It also opens avenues for integration with leaders in home and enterprise solutions for the IoT – supporting our ‘partner of choice’ strategy.”

Wenos added, “We are a customer of the Yonomi platform, ourselves, having embraced Yonomi ThinCloud technology as a part of our residential smart deadbolt ecosystem. This, too, makes us a firm believer in Yonomi solutions and, especially, the team behind them.”

Yonomi’s CEO Kent Dickson will become vice president and general manager of the Yonomi business unit within Allegion. Dickson noted that Allegion has been an investor in Yonomi since 2017 and this acquisition was a natural evolution for the Yonomi business.

“This is an exciting moment in time for the Yonomi family and our customers,” Dickson said. “As an early provider of IoT solutions, Allegion truly understands the value of connected ecosystems and shares an important role in progressing smart-home solutions through its industry-leading brands like Schlage. In addition, Allegion has been a significant partner of, and investor in, our company, and this acquisition provides more capital and capacity for growth of our existing technologies and platforms.”

Seite 1 von 3
Allegion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allegion Accelerates Vision of Seamless Access with Acquisition of Technology Company Yonomi Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has acquired privately held technology company Yonomi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Allegion Gives Back to Community Hunger-Relief Efforts in Wake of Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic
08.12.20
Allegion Announces Tim Eckersley as Leader of Allegion International