Roku Surpasses 50 Million Active Accounts; Users Streamed 58.7 Billion Hours in 2020

There is an ongoing TV streaming trend of how consumers are choosing to watch the content they love. Nearly one third of U.S. households have cut traditional pay TV, according to Roku’s 2020 cord cutting study. Furthermore, eMarketer predicts that by the end of 2024, fewer than half of U.S. households will subscribe to a traditional pay TV service.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today shared a significant milestone for the company and the industry. The company announced preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, of 51.2 million active accounts — up by approximately 14 million accounts in 2020. The company also announced an estimated 17 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, an increase of 55% year over year for the quarter and the full year.

“I’m excited that more than 50 million households now turn to Roku for their TV viewing,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood. “The world is moving to streaming and we look forward to continuing to help viewers, advertisers, content publishers, and TV manufacturers succeed in the Streaming Decade.”

Additional milestone celebration highlights can be found on the Roku blog. In February, Roku will report final operating metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the shift and the timing of the shift of TV viewing from traditional pay TV to streaming TV, the pace of the shift of the whole TV viewing ecosystem to streaming, and the savings consumers may experience from cutting the traditional pay TV cord. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005310/en/