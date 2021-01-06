Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer Agreement with Protos Security

“We are thrilled to have signed with RAD and look forward to presenting their autonomous security solutions to our end-users and prospects,” said Nathaniel Shaw, Protos Security CEO. “One of our large facility property management partners referred us to RAD, and RAD’s innovative approach in providing cost-efficient, easy to deploy solutions is a perfect fit for us.”

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has signed Protos Security as a dealer for the entire suite of RAD products. Protos Security is a leader in nationwide security guard management, specializing in putting retail and commercial clients back in control of their security guard program by providing oversight to fulfill any assignment requested, reduce costs, increase incident reporting and ultimately deliver the peace of mind they expect.

“RAD is delighted to now call Protos a dealer,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “It’s exhilarating when you consider the wide range of opportunities that Protos and RAD can now deliver to end-users. Protos has built a modern approach to providing security services that is well aligned with RAD’s innovative hardware and software solutions.”

Details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the company confirmed a RAD unit will be initially delivered to Protos as part of the dealer agreement, with additional orders anticipated immediately following. Reinharz added, “We are confident this relationship will yield amazing results for both Protos and RAD in 2021.”

Protos Security is a leading provider of security personnel and is uniquely qualified to deliver security services throughout the United States, Canada, & Puerto Rico. With our own direct security division, supplemented by a network of over 4000 security providers, Protos ensures a seamless experience for a fast-growing list of clients. More information can be found at https://protossecurity.com.

About Protos Security

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital is a technology enabled security services company offering managed, monitored, and direct guard security program solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on customized solutions to protect your business, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

