All New Mint iOS App Launched to Empower Financial Freedom

“We are enhancing the Mint experience based on feedback we’ve heard from our loyal user base,” said Varun Krishna, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Finance with Intuit Consumer Group. “Millions of people use Mint for many purposes and success is different for everyone. With all that happened this past year, it’s never been more important to stay on top of your money. Our goal is to empower existing and new Mint users with a free app that is more usable and useful. The new app helps users feel peace of mind around exactly where they stand with their finances, and a sense of progress toward achieving their desired money outcomes.”

Today, Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), launched a significantly updated Mint experience to help people effortlessly manage their finances. The new Mint app provides a major design refresh, new features such as subscription monitoring, an advanced month-over-month view of net worth and spending, and personalized Mintsights in a powerful and free all-in-one app.

The refreshed Mint app includes:

Trend Visualizations: Users will now have immediate access to key trends right from the overview. They will see how their net worth changes over time and easily track month-over-month spending so they can assess and adjust against their goals.

Mint has empowered millions of people to take control of their money and improve their financial outcomes regardless of their situation. In addition to today’s significant product upgrade, Mint has also made continuous improvements over the last year to features our customers care about most: categorization accuracy, account connectivity, and better recommendations and insights based on machine learning technology and behaviors over time.

These new features are available in the Mint iOS iPhone app today. To learn more or get started with Mint, please visit www.Mint.com.

