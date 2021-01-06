Robert A. Dee Promoted to Assistant Vice President and Controller of American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert (Bob) A. Dee to Assistant Vice President and Controller.

Robert A. Dee (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Dee joined AFG in 1985 and has held positions of increasing responsibility within the finance and accounting areas during his over 35 years with the Company. In his new role, he will be responsible for oversight of accounting policies and procedures in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and other applicable regulations and financial reporting to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Dee earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Xavier University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Ohio.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets of approximately $70 billion as of September 30, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

