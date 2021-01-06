Trupanion Announces Participation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at 10:00 am ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.