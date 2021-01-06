 

Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be the topic of discussion in each presentation.

J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
Presenters: Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer and
Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development
Webcast: www.novavax.com, “Investors” / “Events”
   
Conference
Event: Investor meetings
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021 – Wednesday, January 13, 2021


13th Annual Biotech Showcase
Panel
Date: Friday, January 8, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
Panel title: In Conversation with COVID-19 Leaders: The Novavax COVID-19 Journey
Moderator: Kimberly Ha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KKH Advisors
Panelist: John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, Novavax
Webcast: A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the events page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days.
   

About NVX-CoV2373
NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. It is adjuvanted with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that block binding of spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection from infection and disease. NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in Phase 1/2 clinical testing. NVX-CoV2373 is currently being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials: a trial in the U.K that completed enrollment in November and a trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August: a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.

