Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

13th Annual Biotech Showcase

Panel

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Panel title: In Conversation with COVID-19 Leaders: The Novavax COVID-19 Journey Moderator: Kimberly Ha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KKH Advisors Panelist: John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, Novavax Webcast: A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the events page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days.

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. It is adjuvanted with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that block binding of spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection from infection and disease. NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in Phase 1/2 clinical testing. NVX-CoV2373 is currently being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials: a trial in the U.K that completed enrollment in November and a trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August: a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.