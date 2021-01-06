MusclePharm to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP) (the “Company”), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that Ryan Drexler, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference.



The conference will be held January 11-14, 2021 in a virtual format. The Company’s fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern time. The Company will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.