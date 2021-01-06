Prime Mining Corp. Provides Year-End Update and Plans for 2021

“As 2020 has come to an end and the new year has started, we want to thank our shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support. Prime has evolved during 2020 into a company with a highly skilled technical, management and governance team. Our geologic understanding of Los Reyes has increased significantly pointing to tremendous potential for a major new resource discovery,” stated Daniel Kunz, Chief Executive Officer.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIME MINING CORP. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt:A2PRDW) is pleased to provide a year-end update on its 100% owned Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project (“Los Reyes”) located in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Prime began 2020 announcing surface sampling results that demonstrated significant outcropping mineralized areas that carried good grades over significant widths, outside the historical resources at Zapote North and Zapote South. Additionally, the Company completed a significant new long-term agreement for surface use over the Los Reyes project area with Ejido de Tasajera, the majority local landowner. This access agreement is for an initial term of 15 years and can be extended for 15-years. The agreement covers project access and land use for exploration, engineering, construction, commissioning, and commercial operations. It is an extremely significant project milestone for the local communities, Prime and all project stakeholders, as it provides long-term project stability for the development of Los Reyes.

In early April, some 10 months after initial acquisition of Los Reyes, Prime announced a measured and indicated in-pit oxide mineral resource of 19.8 million tonnes (“M t”) at 1.00 gram per tonne (“gpt Au”) and 26.2 gpt silver (“gpt Ag”) containing 633,000 ounces of gold (“oz Au”) and 16,604,000 ounces silver (“oz Ag”). Additionally, the updated resource outlined an in-pit oxide mineral resource of 7.1 M t at 0.78 gpt Au and 30.0 gpt Ag (or 179,000 oz Au and 6,831,000 oz Ag contained). (See news release dated April 2, 2020).

On June 12, Prime closed a C$10,000,000 financing by issuing 20,000,000 units priced at C$0.50 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of C$1.10 for a period of 60 months following the closing. The lead participant in the offering was Trinity Capital Partners including Mr. Pierre Lassonde.