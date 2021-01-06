ISW Holdings Continues to Transition Cash Assets into Bitcoin with $20K Purchase Ahead of Mining Launch

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce that it is in the process of converting $20,000 of the Company’s cash holdings into Bitcoin. The Company also announces that it will be regularly conducting similar transactions on a quarterly basis to convert a percentage of cash flows into Bitcoin.

“We believe in the future of Bitcoin and digital payment systems, and cash represents an unproductive asset given the degree of monetary expansion, stimulus, and debt dragging down traditional currency systems,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We are also on schedule to launch mining operations through our S19 Pod5 solution at the Bit5ive renewable energy project by the end of January.”

The Company formed a joint venture partnership with Bit5ive, LLC, (“Bit5ive”) in May to build and deliver an elegant, powerful, and efficient data center pod design. The Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter is the result. Designed in partnership with Bit5ive, and geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter offers next-generation dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually non-existent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness score.

The Company’s first mining pod is set to launch operationally before the end of January.

In addition, the Company also notes that it ended the year with its seventh straight quarter of sequential revenue growth, and continues to project 2021 revenue growth of as much as 500% on a year-over-year basis this year (from a base exceeding $1 million in 2020) in its Telehealth and Home Healthcare Solutions segment, which is separate from performance related to its Cryptocurrency Mining and Mining Equipment segment.

