 

Upwork To Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Event to be Audio Webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations Website

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that President and CEO, Hayden Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff McCombs, will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

An audiocast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com. An audio webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of this event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Upwork is a registered trademark of Upwork Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Denise Garcia
Investor Relations
Investor@Upwork.com




17.12.20
Upwork Achieves and Commits to Carbon Neutrality

31.08.20
9
Weltgrößter Marktplatz für Freelancer: Upwork Aktie