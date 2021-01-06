 

Vital Farms to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rupesh Parikh, Senior Research Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., at the 2021 Annual ICR Conference.

The discussion will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET, or 9:30 a.m. CT. Participants may access the live webcast under the “Events & Presentations” tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. Following the discussion, a replay will be archived on the Company’s Investor Relations site for 90 days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with approximately 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

Contact

ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
646.677.1827


Disclaimer

05.01.21
Vital Farms Appoints Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to Board of Directors
17.12.20
Vital Farms Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition