Vital Farms to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rupesh Parikh, Senior Research Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., at the 2021 Annual ICR Conference.



The discussion will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET, or 9:30 a.m. CT. Participants may access the live webcast under the “Events & Presentations” tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. Following the discussion, a replay will be archived on the Company’s Investor Relations site for 90 days.