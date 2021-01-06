 

Pure Harvest Receives Purchase Order for 300,000 Units of Complex 612

DENVER, CO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that the Company has received a purchase order for over 300,000 units of liquid and edible products with the company’s recently discovered ingredient known as “Complex 612.”

The purchase order was paid in full before the New Year and products will deliver in the first quarter of 2021. Complex 612 is a recent discovery within the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Test Kitchen.

Test Kitchen CEO Donnie Emmi recently described the effects of Complex 612 in a shareholder letter, noting that “Internal studies and market research have been overwhelmingly positive, with the general feedback that these products transform lives and bring more productivity, overall happiness, enhanced moods and pure joy to those that have tried it.”

“Our first significant sale of Complex 612 products is an enormous first step for Pure Harvest and helps prove our potential revenue streams,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “As excited as we are to have created this amazing ingredient we are equally pleased to see market interest in such short order.”

“It’s an exciting time for Pure Harvest and Test Kitchen,” stated Emmi. “We are just a few short months away from the consumer launch fueled by the talented marketing team at The Shipyard.”

About Test Kitchen

Test Kitchen, a subsidiary of Pure Harvest, is a laboratory for human potential - an experiment and experience for creating and sustaining the highest expression of life.  Test Kitchen’s mission is to curate empirical physiology and cultivate predictable pharmacognosy to optimize mind-body-performance. To put it simply, Test Kitchen’s goal is to use its proprietary plant-based lifestyle formulas to help a person gain an unfair advantage over the person's former self.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Additionally, the Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.PureHarvestGroup.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

https://www.facebook.com/pureharvestgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/49645278/admin/

https://twitter.com/PureHarvestCG

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media
Integrity Media Inc.
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com

Company Contact:
Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.
Sherry Andersen, Corporate Communications
sherry@pureharvestgroup.com
www.pureharvestgroup.com


