 

SINTX Technologies Looks Ahead to 2021 Opportunities and Beyond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, will celebrate its 25th year in existence in 2021. The Company has a successful track record of more than 35,000 spinal implantations and established leadership in the manufacturing and science of silicon nitride. The Company disclosed its three key areas of focus for 2021, which includes antipathogenic applications, industrial applications, and biomedical opportunities for its silicon nitride and its proprietary formulations.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased global awareness of the need for antipathogenic masks, medical gowns, IT devices, air filters, and much more. The global reusable mask market is expected to reach $7.08 billion by 2027 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Beyond containing viruses and bacteria, the health effects of particulate pollution, dust, and smoke, and respiratory diseases will continue to drive the market for protective face masks. During 2020, SINTX developed and tested antiviral materials, and plans with O2TODAY to release its first consumer mask in 2021. The device is designed to capture and inactivate bacteria and viruses and is undergoing rigorous safety, efficacy, wearability, and washability testing. The R&D that went into developing silicon nitride embedded fabrics applies to other products as well, such as antimicrobial surfaces, and protective medical equipment.

“We feel lucky to work with a company who is dedicated to putting the most effective and safe mask possible into the consumer market,” said Bruce Lorange, CEO of O2TODAY (www.o2today.com). “The rigorous testing that we are performing together is a testament to SINTX’s dedication to consumer well-being and truly reducing the spread of viral diseases like coronavirus and other viruses. The antipathogenic possibilities of silicon nitride are endless, and we’re excited to be the first to incorporate it into consumer masks.”

SINTX views the industrial market for silicon nitride as a tremendous growth driver, given that the market size is anticipated to reach nearly $174 billion in 2025, according to a report by Allied Market Research. SINTX has built a foundation of the highest quality silicon nitride, with an AS9100D certification and International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration, and market research for success in the year ahead. In 2020, the Company shipped its first silicon nitride to industrial customers, outside of biomedical applications.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SINTX Technologies Looks Ahead to 2021 Opportunities and Beyond SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe