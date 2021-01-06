Tejon Ranch Co. Approved to Develop Multi-family Residential Complex

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced today the Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved two Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) which will authorize development of multi-family apartment uses within the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center.

The approved CUPs authorize the Company to develop up to a maximum of 495 multi-family residences, in thirteen (13) apartment buildings, as well as approximately 6,500 square feet of community amenity space and 8,000 square feet of community serving retail on the ground floor of a portion of the residential buildings. The development would be located on a 27-acre site located immediately north of the Outlets at Tejon.