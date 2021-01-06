 

Truck Customers Make F-Series America’s Best-Selling Pickup For 44 Straight Years; Ford Brand Achieves 11 Straight Years as America’s Best-Selling Brand; Ford Explorer Claims Top Spot in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 15:15  |  49   |   |   

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its fourth quarter 2020 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005486/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Short
Basispreis 9,23€
Hebel 16,51
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Ford Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Truck Customers Make F-Series America’s Best-Selling Pickup For 44 Straight Years; Ford Brand Achieves 11 Straight Years as America’s Best-Selling Brand; Ford Explorer Claims Top Spot in 2020 Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its fourth quarter 2020 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:15 Uhr
ROUNDUP 3: Volkswagen mit Absatzsprung in USA - Gesamtjahr 2020 aber schwach
16:02 Uhr
Ford erleidet herben Absatzdämpfer in USA
08:38 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Volkswagen mit Absatzsprung in USA - Gesamtjahr 2020 aber schwach
06:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Volkswagen mit Absatzsprung in USA - Gesamtjahr 2020 aber schwach
00:01 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Volkswagen mit Absatzsprung in USA - Gesamtjahr 2020 aber schwach
05.01.21
Ford’s Ted Cannis to Discuss Commercial Vehicles, Electrification at Morgan Stanley Auto 2.0 Conference Jan. 11
05.01.21
Erholung im Jahr 2021? Dann wären diese Aktien große Gewinner
04.01.21
2 Aktien, die 2021 vermutlich eine bessere Zukunft als 2020 erwartet
29.12.20
Türkei und Großbritannien unterschreiben Handelsabkommen
20.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.08.20
36
ROUNDUP: Ford bestätigt massiven Stellenabbau in Nordamerika und Asien