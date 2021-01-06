Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units (the “Units”) with a group of strategic investors. The Company issued 3,555,556 Units at a price of $0.225 per Unit for gross proceeds of $800,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company will pay a finder’s fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement.