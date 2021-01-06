Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Attend 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that management will attend the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference and will conduct virtual one-on-one and small group meetings from Tuesday, January 12th to Friday, January 15th. Management is also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.cssentertainment.com/.



