 

JFrog to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog
JFrog is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Investor Contact:
JoAnn Horne
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com
415-445-3240


