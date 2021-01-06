Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Change Healthcare to Optum, a company that is part of UnitedHealth Group.

Under the merger agreement, Change Healthcare shareholders will receive $25.75 per share in cash. On behalf of Change Healthcare shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.