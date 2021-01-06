 

Meridian Bioscience to Participate in H. C. Wainright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference

CINCINNATI, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today its participation in the H. C. Wainright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference. Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, will pre-record a fireside chat that will be available on January 11, 2021.

Jack Kenny will also be participating in a panel discussion hosted by former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Eastern Time. The panel is entitled “FDA Regulation (Diagnostics and Devices, Potential Changes to Come).” Panel participants also include Dwight Egan, President & CEO of Co-Diagnostics, Michael Nall, President & CEO of Biocept, Inc., and Dr. Reginald Seeto, President and CEO of CareDx, Inc.

Webcast links to Meridian’s fireside chat and the panel discussion will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/. The fireside chat will be available for 90 days and the panel discussion will only be available live.

For additional information on the H. C. Wainright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference, please visit www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:
Charlie Wood
Vice President – Investor Relations
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone: +1 513.271.3700
Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com


