January 6, 2021
Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers
Technicolor Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
|Date
|Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of Voting Rights
|December 31, 2020
|235,795,483
|Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,795,483
|Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,795,483
- Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
- Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
About Technicolor
Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
