FDCTech enters Co-Marketing Agreement with Kammas Trading

This mutual partnership allows FDC to market and promote its fully customizable proprietary trading platform technology to Kammas ' network of institutional clients. Experienced FX dealers make-up Kammas team with decades of experience on major FX bank desks, including managing dealing and trading risks at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, BNP, Bank Austria, West LB, Bank of New York, and Prudential.

Irvine, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech company with a full suite of FX and Crypto technology and business solutions, today announced that Kammas Trading, which has managed risk for brokers for over 15 years trading aggregate monthly flows above $50 Billion has partnered with FDC to provide a collective offering to include the full suite of technology and dealing desk solutions to forex brokers.

FDC's technology solutions cover the whole spectrum of needs of any FX or Crypto Broker. Firstly, FDC's Condor FX Pro Trading Platform can be deployed as an off-the-shelf trading platform to enable FX and Crypto brokers to become fully operational within days. Secondly, these brokers can fully customize the back-end configurations to the front-end user interface to other structural adjustments, thus providing a unique trading experience to their clients and eliminate several third-party technology vendors' requirements.

Kammas ' CEO and Founder, Carl Elsammak, an FX dealing desk and risk manager since 1990, said, "We are excited to actively co-market our respective capabilities to the various forex market participants, which ranges from professional traders to forex brokers to banks. FDC has software capabilities to build state-of-the-art complex trading software most cost-effectively."

FDC's Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell M. Eaglstein, stated, "This co-marketing agreement aligns with our strategy of bundling our technology capabilities with Kammas institutional risk management services. This partnership will have a meaningful market impact as we are providing our clients with a one-stop-shop for all the trading technology solutions and dealing desk services."

About Kammas Trading

Kammas Trading is a U.S. based company, providing the dealing desk and prime brokerage consulting services to forex brokers since 2002. Kammas currently manages risk for brokers with aggregate monthly flows above $50 Billion and has earned well over $150 million for its clients above STP.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.

