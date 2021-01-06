FDCTech enters Co-Marketing Agreement with Kammas Trading

 

Irvine, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT), a fintech company with a full suite of FX and Crypto technology and business solutions, today announced that Kammas Trading, which has managed risk for brokers for over 15 years trading aggregate monthly flows above $50 Billion has partnered with FDC to provide a collective offering to include the full suite of technology and dealing desk solutions to forex brokers.

This mutual partnership allows FDC to market and promote its fully customizable proprietary trading platform technology to Kammas' network of institutional clients. Experienced FX dealers make-up Kammas team with decades of experience on major FX bank desks, including managing dealing and trading risks at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, BNP, Bank Austria, West LB, Bank of New York, and Prudential.

FDC's technology solutions cover the whole spectrum of needs of any FX or Crypto Broker. Firstly, FDC's Condor FX Pro Trading Platform can be deployed as an off-the-shelf trading platform to enable FX and Crypto brokers to become fully operational within days. Secondly, these brokers can fully customize the back-end configurations to the front-end user interface to other structural adjustments, thus providing a unique trading experience to their clients and eliminate several third-party technology vendors' requirements.

Kammas' CEO and Founder, Carl Elsammak, an FX dealing desk and risk manager since 1990, said, "We are excited to actively co-market our respective capabilities to the various forex market participants, which ranges from professional traders to forex brokers to banks. FDC has software capabilities to build state-of-the-art complex trading software most cost-effectively."

FDC's Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell M. Eaglstein, stated, "This co-marketing agreement aligns with our strategy of bundling our technology capabilities with Kammas institutional risk management services. This partnership will have a meaningful market impact as we are providing our clients with a one-stop-shop for all the trading technology solutions and dealing desk services."

About Kammas Trading
Kammas Trading is a U.S. based company, providing the dealing desk and prime brokerage consulting services to forex brokers since 2002. Kammas currently manages risk for brokers with aggregate monthly flows above $50 Billion and has earned well over $150 million for its clients above STP.

FDCTech, Inc.
FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Recent Promotional and Trading Activities at Request of OTC Markets
The Company became aware of certain promotional activities concerning its common stock on January 4, 2020, through a notification from Issuer Services at OTC Markets Group (OTC Markets); for detail, please see our press release regarding recent promotional and trading activities.

Press Release Disclaimer
Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

