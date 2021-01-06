Josip Heit, Sophia Thomalla, G999 and Biblical Magi (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - As Magi or Wise Men from the East, Christian tradition refers to

the "stargazers" mentioned in the Christmas story of Matthew's Gospel, who were

led to Jesus by the star of Bethlehem. In the Catholic Church, the "three kings"

are venerated as saints. Their Solemnity is the Feast of the Epiphany on today,

January 6, 2021. In the Protestant churches, too, the Magi are commemorated on

Epiphany.



Against this Christian background, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold

Standard Banking Corporation AG, located at the Port of Hamburg, not only on the

feast day of Epiphany, expresses his gratitude for the blessings of success in

the year 2020, which has passed a few days ago. It is worth mentioning that

Josip Heit just recently released the "G999", a uniquely electronic system, card

reader and app that allows for telecommunications and messenger in one, inspired

by the deflationary token economic model, fast payments, micro fees and a

variety of other options.







character's blockchain ambassador for GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG

and G999, one of the most famous presenters and actresses in the German-speaking

world.



Sophia Thomalla has long been highly interested in cryptocurrencies, especially

blockchain technology, cryptography and telecommunications in particular, as

well as the technologies behind them.



In this context, Thomalla is of the opinion that the future will be a digital

currency, this is likely to be underpinned not least by the fact that since the

BitCoin as a cryptocurrency based on a decentrally organized booking system last

night (05.01. to 06.01 2021) has again jumped to a high and left behind the mark

of 35,000 US dollars.



The BitCoin as a cryptocurrency thus now brings a total of 650 billion US

dollars to the scales.



Josip Heit himself is known as a proven business manager and blockchain pioneer

who, through his divisions of the GSB Group, has products from the areas of

blockchain, cryptocurrency and cryptotechnology developed under the aspect of

climate-friendly orientations. GSB's corporate divisions in this regard are the

conventional sectors with their blockchain technology, which also offer crypto

services, among other things.



You can see more information about G999 here: https://g999main.net



Contact:



GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG

Große Bleichen 35

20354 Hamburg

Press Department:

Ms. Berger

Telephone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0

Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3

Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.net



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4805707

OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG





