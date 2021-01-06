 

Josip Heit, Sophia Thomalla, G999 and Biblical Magi (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.01.2021, 16:00  |  52   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - As Magi or Wise Men from the East, Christian tradition refers to
the "stargazers" mentioned in the Christmas story of Matthew's Gospel, who were
led to Jesus by the star of Bethlehem. In the Catholic Church, the "three kings"
are venerated as saints. Their Solemnity is the Feast of the Epiphany on today,
January 6, 2021. In the Protestant churches, too, the Magi are commemorated on
Epiphany.

Against this Christian background, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold
Standard Banking Corporation AG, located at the Port of Hamburg, not only on the
feast day of Epiphany, expresses his gratitude for the blessings of success in
the year 2020, which has passed a few days ago. It is worth mentioning that
Josip Heit just recently released the "G999", a uniquely electronic system, card
reader and app that allows for telecommunications and messenger in one, inspired
by the deflationary token economic model, fast payments, micro fees and a
variety of other options.

For this project, Heit was able to engage, among others, Sophia Thomalla, her
character's blockchain ambassador for GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
and G999, one of the most famous presenters and actresses in the German-speaking
world.

Sophia Thomalla has long been highly interested in cryptocurrencies, especially
blockchain technology, cryptography and telecommunications in particular, as
well as the technologies behind them.

In this context, Thomalla is of the opinion that the future will be a digital
currency, this is likely to be underpinned not least by the fact that since the
BitCoin as a cryptocurrency based on a decentrally organized booking system last
night (05.01. to 06.01 2021) has again jumped to a high and left behind the mark
of 35,000 US dollars.

The BitCoin as a cryptocurrency thus now brings a total of 650 billion US
dollars to the scales.

Josip Heit himself is known as a proven business manager and blockchain pioneer
who, through his divisions of the GSB Group, has products from the areas of
blockchain, cryptocurrency and cryptotechnology developed under the aspect of
climate-friendly orientations. GSB's corporate divisions in this regard are the
conventional sectors with their blockchain technology, which also offer crypto
services, among other things.

You can see more information about G999 here: https://g999main.net

Contact:

GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG
Große Bleichen 35
20354 Hamburg
Press Department:
Ms. Berger
Telephone: +49 40 376 69 19 - 0
Fax: +49 40 376 69 89 - 3
Mail: mailto:Media@G999main.net

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138064/4805707
OTS: GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Josip Heit, Sophia Thomalla, G999 and Biblical Magi (FOTO) As Magi or Wise Men from the East, Christian tradition refers to the "stargazers" mentioned in the Christmas story of Matthew's Gospel, who were led to Jesus by the star of Bethlehem. In the Catholic Church, the "three kings" are venerated as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nach zwei Jahren Mehrwegquote: Umfrage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe belegt Mehrwegboykott durch Aldi, Lidl, Coca-Cola & Co
Sven Thieme: Die Folgen staatlicher Hilfspakete für Sparer
Kia startet mit neuem Logo und neuem Markenslogan den Umbau für die Zukunft (FOTO)
LG Stuttgart: Drei obsiegende Urteile gegen die Daimler AG im Abgasskandal
Zwei neue LG Stuttgart-Urteile: Mercedes Diesel entsprechen nicht den EU-Vorgaben
Trendberufe 2021: Diese Berufe sind besonders gefragt (FOTO)
Teurer Strom / Zum Jahreswechsel sind die Strompreise im Schnitt um 2,6 Prozent gestiegen
BPI zur Impfstoffdiskussion: Nur gemeinsam zu lösen (FOTO)
Spencer Stuart verpflichtet sich zu 50 Prozent Frauen auf Vorschlagslisten bei Vorstandssuchen
EANS-Voting Rights: FACC AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange ...
Titel
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Datenvolumen in Handytarifen ist achtmal so groß wie der übliche Verbrauch
Bedeutender Schritt für die digitale Versorgung: BITMARCK und RISE stellen elektronische Patientenakte (ePA) für 87 Krankenkassen bereit
Nach zwei Jahren Mehrwegquote: Umfrage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe belegt Mehrwegboykott durch Aldi, Lidl, Coca-Cola & Co
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Öl viel günstiger, Gaskosten sanken nur leicht (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG / Abgabe von Standorten außerhalb von Graz
Krankenkasse: Bis zu 438 Euro Sparpotenzial beim Zusatzbeitrag
Sven Thieme: Die Folgen staatlicher Hilfspakete für Sparer
Mit 2021 beginnt das Jahrzehnt der Glasfaser in Deutschland (FOTO)
CGTN: Nach dem "außergewöhnlichen" Jahr 2020, was sind Xi Jinpings Erwartungen ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:59 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: DAX nimmt Rekordjagd wieder auf – Demokraten in den USA vor dem Durchmarsch
16:58 Uhr
Alabama Secretary of State, NIC Alabama Expand Online Filing to All Counties
16:57 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
16:52 Uhr
Politik: Grüne wollen Digitalkonzernbesteuerung statt Paketabgabe
16:45 Uhr
Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
16:45 Uhr
Deutscher Private-Equity-Markt hat sich im zweiten Halbjahr 2020 erholt
16:43 Uhr
Rhotex Inc.'s Algorithm Solutions Integrate World-Class Hardware and Software Technologies
16:42 Uhr
ROUNDUP 3/Schwerer Schlag gegen Opposition: 50 Festnahmen in Hongkong
16:42 Uhr
Lockdown-Absurdität: Großeltern dürfen nur noch ein Enkelkind betreuen
16:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance year-end update 2020 and outlook for FY 2021 - Continuing stronger performance and on track towards greater financial flexibility