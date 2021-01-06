Website analytics firm SimilarWeb has named CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com") the Fastest-Growing Auto Parts Site of 2020, demonstrating how the tech-forward company is quickly becoming the go-to choice for drivers who need the right parts fast, to get their vehicles back on the road.

CarParts.com Named 2020’s Fastest-Growing Auto Parts Site in the Automotive Aftermarket by SimilarWeb (Photo: Business Wire)

Website traffic to CarParts.com grew 194% percent YOY according to SimilarWeb. This growth rate was substantially higher than key competitors in the automotive aftermarket, including both pure play ecommerce companies and brick-and-mortar retailers with online shopping platforms.

According to SimilarWeb, while CarParts.com was the fastest growing site of 2020, in addition it surpassed four of its competitors, NAPA Auto Parts, Auto Anything, Parts Geek and 1A Auto, in overall site visitors.

The distinction is yet another success resulting from the company’s aggressive turnaround journey that started two years ago. The strategy was driven by a customer-first approach, significant investments in technology, and marketing and supply chain improvements that created exceptional growth across the business and transformed the way consumers shop for auto parts.

“It’s exciting to see the hard work of the entire CarParts.com organization pay off. From day one we have been laser focused on modernizing the auto parts shopping experience, making it simple and affordable for drivers to keep their vehicle running. This is just one of the reasons we are experiencing website traffic growth that far surpasses the competition,” said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer of CarParts.com. “Our efforts are resonating with drivers. We are optimistic our growth will continue, as our business initiatives align with shifts in consumer behavior. They are moving from Do It for Me to DIY, shifting from offline to online commerce, and America now has the oldest car fleet the nation has ever seen. Our journey is ongoing, and we look forward to head into 2021 with a growing community of drivers.”

For more information about CarParts.com, visit CarParts.com. For more information about SimilarWeb’s rankings, visit https://www.similarweb.com/corp/blog/fastest-growing-auto-parts-websit ....

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we’ve streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we’ve created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005524/en/