UPDATE - KULR Completes Capital Raise to Drive Growth and Expansion Initiatives

$8 million capital raise supports growth strategies and fulfilling projects yet to be announced



Financing is expected to advance KULR’s up listing process to a national securities exchange

Management expects to report strong Q4 2020 revenue



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, announces the completion of an $8 million registered direct offering. The Company expects to use the funding to execute its growth initiatives and to fulfill projects yet to be announced. The offering proceeds are expected to help satisfy certain financial criteria for its up listing application to a national securities exchange but no assurances can be made that any application will be approved.

“This financing reflects steady confidence by institutional investors in our technology and long-term direction,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. “We have allocated the net proceeds to expand KULR’s product portfolio, pursue commercial growth opportunities, and repay short-term debt obligations. More importantly, with increased shareholder equity and float, we expect the financing will help advance our up-listing objective, applications for which are currently underway. If approved, up listing could increase awareness of KULR in the investment community, broaden our base of institutional investors, and provide KULR shareholders with increased liquidity.”

Based on an initial review of its performance, KULR anticipates reporting strong Q4 2020 revenues. KULR’s preliminary unaudited estimated revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 is expected to be in the range of $200,000 to $250,000, compared to fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $52,954. Full year 2020 revenue is expected to be in the range of $620,000 to $670,000, compared to $830,938 in full year 2019.

“Our fourth-quarter results are better than expected,” said Simon Westbrook, CFO of KULR. “With this performance some green shoots are emerging that could fuel optimism that the tailwinds of battery safety and electric mobility are starting to converge, with KULR well positioned at the nexus.”

The financial data presented for the fourth quarter of 2020 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as these preliminary results are based on management's initial analysis of operations and are subject to further internal review and the audit of the Company's independent auditor. KULR’s actual revenue could potentially change as the company completes its financial closing process and annual audit.