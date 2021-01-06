 

BAE Systems Awarded U.S. Air Force Sustainment and Obsolescence Management Contract for 10th Consecutive Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 16:00  |  16   |   |   

The U.S. Air Force has awarded BAE Systems a five year, $66.6M contract to provide Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS) support to the Air Force supply chain. Through the contract with the 429th Supply Chain Management Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, BAE Systems will deliver its Advanced Component Obsolescence Management (AVCOM) suite of tools and services which will enable the U.S. Air Force to proactively reduce impacts on mission capability throughout the lifecycles of weapons systems and other platforms.

“In this next iteration of the DMSMS program, BAE Systems will be implementing an innovative cloud-based technology suite to enhance predictive analytics to the U.S. Air Force,” said Pete Trainer, Vice President and General Manager of Air Force Solutions at BAE Systems. “Delivering this enhanced AVCOM technology roadmap demonstrates our continued commitment to the Air Force’s digital transformation.”

AVCOM’s database accesses more than 100 million parts and its customized web-enabled obsolescence management tool helps users forecast when a part will become obsolete or too expensive to procure. The solution also helps users identify suitable replacements and allows for the sharing of case information across the U.S. Department of Defense. BAE Systems is proactively migrating AVCOM to the AWS GovCloud (US), thereby empowering the U.S. Air Force to easily and quickly scale their user base, optimize performance, and protect organizational assets.

The Air Force has awarded this contract to BAE Systems 10 consecutive times since 1991 and this contract is the largest valued award to date. The programs AVCOM supports have routinely garnered the industry’s DMSMS top honors, and the U.S. Air Force has recognized AVCOM as its ‘DMSMS Tool of Choice’ annually since 2001.

Work on the latest award will be performed at BAE Systems facilities in Florida, Georgia, and Utah. Additional work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; and Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The contract will also support U.S. Air Force operations worldwide.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BAE Systems Awarded U.S. Air Force Sustainment and Obsolescence Management Contract for 10th Consecutive Time The U.S. Air Force has awarded BAE Systems a five year, $66.6M contract to provide Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS) support to the Air Force supply chain. Through the contract with the 429th Supply Chain Management …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity