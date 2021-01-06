Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 27, 2021

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021. Textron's 2020 fiscal year ended on January 2, 2021.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.