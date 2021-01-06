CGI Further Expands Its Footprint in Columbus, a High-Growth U.S. Metro Market, with Acquisition of HMB’s Professional Services Division

HMB’s Professional Services Division brings 165 highly-skilled consultants as well as robust consulting capabilities, a deep commercial client portfolio, expertise in the utilities market, and additional relationships with the State of Ohio to further expand CGI’s footprint in Central Ohio and particularly within the Columbus metro market.

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the acquisition of Harris, Mackessy & Brennan, Inc.’s (HMB) Professional Services Division, a division focused on high-end technology consulting and services for commercial and government clients. This merger further expands CGI’s footprint in the region and its end to end services for clients. The transaction closed on December 31, 2020.

“We continue to implement an established build-and-buy strategy that adds to our strength in the U.S.,” said David L. Henderson, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. “In turn, for HMB’s Professional Services Division and the clients they serve, CGI brings a robust intellectual property portfolio, a global delivery network with managed IT and business process services options, and added digital insights and consulting capabilities.”

In the U.S., CGI has nearly 13,000 consultants and professionals across 80 offices that are organized through a client proximity model, supported by the depth of our international presence, range of services, and insights to deliver value locally.

“HMB’s Professional Services Division is highly regarded as a regional innovator with strong leadership and long-term client relationships,” added Bernie Mongilio, CGI Senior Vice-President and U.S. Great Lakes Business Unit Leader. “By merging with the global reach and resources of CGI, the result for clients is a powerful combination that is expected to accelerate profitable growth.”

