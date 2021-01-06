 

CGI Further Expands Its Footprint in Columbus, a High-Growth U.S. Metro Market, with Acquisition of HMB’s Professional Services Division

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 16:00  |  38   |   |   

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the acquisition of Harris, Mackessy & Brennan, Inc.’s (HMB) Professional Services Division, a division focused on high-end technology consulting and services for commercial and government clients. This merger further expands CGI’s footprint in the region and its end to end services for clients. The transaction closed on December 31, 2020.

HMB’s Professional Services Division brings 165 highly-skilled consultants as well as robust consulting capabilities, a deep commercial client portfolio, expertise in the utilities market, and additional relationships with the State of Ohio to further expand CGI’s footprint in Central Ohio and particularly within the Columbus metro market.

“We continue to implement an established build-and-buy strategy that adds to our strength in the U.S.,” said David L. Henderson, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. “In turn, for HMB’s Professional Services Division and the clients they serve, CGI brings a robust intellectual property portfolio, a global delivery network with managed IT and business process services options, and added digital insights and consulting capabilities.”

In the U.S., CGI has nearly 13,000 consultants and professionals across 80 offices that are organized through a client proximity model, supported by the depth of our international presence, range of services, and insights to deliver value locally.

“HMB’s Professional Services Division is highly regarded as a regional innovator with strong leadership and long-term client relationships,” added Bernie Mongilio, CGI Senior Vice-President and U.S. Great Lakes Business Unit Leader. “By merging with the global reach and resources of CGI, the result for clients is a powerful combination that is expected to accelerate profitable growth.”

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Seite 1 von 3
CGI Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGI Further Expands Its Footprint in Columbus, a High-Growth U.S. Metro Market, with Acquisition of HMB’s Professional Services Division CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the acquisition of Harris, Mackessy & Brennan, Inc.’s (HMB) Professional Services Division, a division focused on high-end technology consulting and services for commercial and government clients. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity