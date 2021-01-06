 

Withings Selects Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch 2 Platform to Connect its Next Generation of Smart Health Devices

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Withings, pioneer of the connected health movement, has selected Sequans’ Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT technology as the basis for its next generation of IoT connected health devices. Withings builds a wide range of health monitoring devices, including activity trackers, body weight and cardio monitors, blood pressure monitors, and advanced sleep analyzers.

“We have selected Monarch 2 as the basis for our next generation of connected health solutions because we believe that Monarch 2 is the most advanced cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity technology available today,” said Xavier Debreuil, product director, Withings. “Monarch 2 provides everything we were looking for --- LTE-M cellular connectivity with unmatched low power consumption, advanced integrated features, and a very small form factor. We are especially pleased with Monarch 2’s exceptionally low power consumption that enables extended battery life even using simple batteries, which makes these devices easier to manage and encourages regular usage.”

“Withings’ is dedicated to transforming the relationship between people and healthcare professionals and we are proud to provide the connectivity for their truly innovative ehealth devices,” said Didier Dutronc, EVP and GM, Massive IoT, Sequans. “Monarch 2 was developed with companies like Withings in mind—companies who are dedicated to providing powerful IoT services in the most advanced and efficient way possible.”

Withings is using Sequans’ recently announced Monarch 2 GM02S module that delivers ultra-low power consumption with a 60 percent improvement over the already industry-leading low level of first-generation Monarch. Also, Monarch 2 GM02S is the world’s only cellular IoT module supporting a certifiable EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM (ieUICC) capability that is compliant with GSMA standards. The module also supports a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry, allowing for better efficiency of the internal power management unit, further reducing power consumption and lowering battery and BOM cost. For full product details, visit Sequans’ Monarch 2 GM02S web page.

Sequans is participating in CES 2021, January 11-14, where it will have an online exhibit, including new product information, and the ability to network and set meetings with Sequans’ professionals. For more information or to request a meeting please contact us at events@sequans.com

About Withings

Withings leads the connected-health revolution by inventing beautiful, smart products and services that help people become happier and healthier. Founded by visionary innovators Cédric Hutchings and Eric Carreel in 2008, Withings is committed to creating enjoyable, empowering experiences that easily fit into our daily lives. Withings has built a range of award-winning products across the health spectrum including activity trackers (Steel, Steel HR, Steel HR Sport, Pulse HR), connected scales (Body Cardio, Body+, Body), Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor (BPM), and an advanced sleep system (Sleep Analyzer). Every piece of collected data comes to life in the free Health Mate app where users can find coaching, motivation and insights to shape key aspects of their health.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

