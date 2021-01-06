 

Booz Allen Helps U.S. Air Force Give Flight to AI Copilot in the U-2 Dragon Lady

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that it demonstrated the use of an in-flight artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm in support of the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command’s 9th Reconnaissance Wing U-2 Federal Laboratory. This flight is the first time AI has teamed with a pilot to successfully complete a complex mission.

“The threats facing our national security are increasingly sophisticated and it will be critical to move new innovations from the lab to the real world to combat them,” said Dick Johnson, senior vice president at Booz Allen and leader in the firm’s national security business. “This U-2 flight is an important step, demonstrating the ability of AI to work in coordination with highly skilled operators to propel complex missions forward.”

The Booz Allen team delivered on several key milestones, moving AI from the lab to the skies in fewer than 40 days and accelerating the process by:

•        Modifying an open source reinforcement learning algorithm.
•        Developing two sensor-sharing and control games for the algorithm to interact with and learn from and training it to execute in-flight tasks.
•        Developing a web-based User Interface available to pilots in flight.
•        Arranging for Program Office approvals.
•        Successfully flying the AI capability on the U-2 aircraft.

“Together, our Air Force and Booz Allen U-2 Federal Lab teams successfully operationalized artificial intelligence, enabling the AI to emulate control of sensor systems on a U-2 Dragon Lady in a training flight, marking one of the first known uses of AI on board a U.S. military aircraft,” said Dr. Jesse I. Angle, a senior lead technologist with Booz Allen.

The Federal Lab’s “Edge Processing” containerized microservices solutions improve system performance and allow for quick, dynamic prototype results inside normal acquisition timelines. Booz Allen used cutting-edge industry practices to deploy AI capability and speed the software-delivery process through automation of management and execution of containerized applications. This approach can help aircraft crews adapt to sudden needs by leveraging DevSecOps, a security-focused software-development-pipeline approach.

To learn more about how Booz Allen brings innovative technology to defense and national security missions visit BoozAllen.com/Defense.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Helps U.S. Air Force Give Flight to AI Copilot in the U-2 Dragon Lady Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that it demonstrated the use of an in-flight artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm in support of the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command’s 9th Reconnaissance Wing U-2 Federal Laboratory. This flight is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, January 29, 2021
29.12.20
Booz Allen Leads New Frost & Sullivan Security Report
23.12.20
Cybersecurity Expert Andrew Turner Joins Booz Allen Hamilton to Lead Secure Digital Transformations for Commercial Clients
15.12.20
Booz Allen Communications System Prototype Approved for Production and Integration