 

Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST) today announced that Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will present a company overview at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:50 AM EST on Thursday, January 14, 2021. A live audio webcast of the presentation and archive for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. The audio webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals 

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 for the treatment of solid tumors. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contacts

Kia Khaleghpour, Ph.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
+1 617-844-6859
kia.khaleghpour@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold
Media Relations
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
+1 781-235-3060
larnold@macbiocom.com


