 

Intrado Launches Mosaic, an AI-Powered Customer Service Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

New artificial intelligence technology a customer service game-changer

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled communication services, announced today the launch of the Mosaic customer service platform. Mosaic uses predictive intent technology to enable artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistants to comprehend and automatically complete customer service interactions.

Built on predictive intent machine learning (ML), and partnering with Google Cloud technology, Mosaic transforms the way businesses interact with their customers. Mosaic delivers an advanced and intuitive level of consumer self-service, greatly enhancing the customer experience journey. Mosaic will be sold to clients in both a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model and optionally as a managed service, supported by Intrado’s professional service experts. Backed by 30+ years of experience with Fortune 1000 clients, Intrado continues to build and refine cloud-based technologies that serve as the benchmark for seamless customer experiences between companies and consumers.

“Mosaic is a game-changer, dramatically improving a consumer’s interaction with automated customer service technology; our clients will be able to efficiently expedite, automate, and improve the process of customer service. There will be no turning back, given our clients want intuitive cutting-edge technology to support their customers, patients, and subscribers - and Mosaic delivers just that,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Companies of any size or industry can now harness Mosaic in ways that make them extremely responsive to dynamic consumer needs.”

Highlights of Mosaic include:

  • Intelligent consumer-driven conversations, leveraging virtual assistant automation
  • Scalable technology and architecture that enables clients to build once and deploy broadly
  • Omnichannel conversation support (voice, text, chat)
  • Predictive and proven performance, regardless of industry or company size
  • Intelligent engagement models that deliver smooth, efficient, and effective results
  • Fast and easy activation leveraging Google Cloud technology

To learn more about Intrado Customer Experience, visit: www.intrado.com/customer-experience.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrado Launches Mosaic, an AI-Powered Customer Service Platform New artificial intelligence technology a customer service game-changerISLANDIA, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled communication services, announced today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Officer Appointments and the Receipt of Line Loss Proceedings Payment
Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe