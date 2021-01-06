Intrado Launches Mosaic, an AI-Powered Customer Service Platform

Built on predictive intent machine learning (ML), and partnering with Google Cloud technology, Mosaic transforms the way businesses interact with their customers. Mosaic delivers an advanced and intuitive level of consumer self-service, greatly enhancing the customer experience journey. Mosaic will be sold to clients in both a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model and optionally as a managed service, supported by Intrado’s professional service experts. Backed by 30+ years of experience with Fortune 1000 clients, Intrado continues to build and refine cloud-based technologies that serve as the benchmark for seamless customer experiences between companies and consumers.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled communication services, announced today the launch of the Mosaic customer service platform. Mosaic uses predictive intent technology to enable artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistants to comprehend and automatically complete customer service interactions.

“Mosaic is a game-changer, dramatically improving a consumer’s interaction with automated customer service technology; our clients will be able to efficiently expedite, automate, and improve the process of customer service. There will be no turning back, given our clients want intuitive cutting-edge technology to support their customers, patients, and subscribers - and Mosaic delivers just that,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Companies of any size or industry can now harness Mosaic in ways that make them extremely responsive to dynamic consumer needs.”

Highlights of Mosaic include:

Intelligent consumer-driven conversations, leveraging virtual assistant automation

Scalable technology and architecture that enables clients to build once and deploy broadly

Omnichannel conversation support (voice, text, chat)

Predictive and proven performance, regardless of industry or company size

Intelligent engagement models that deliver smooth, efficient, and effective results

Fast and easy activation leveraging Google Cloud technology

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

