 

SeaBird Exploration Plc Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS

6 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

Reference is made to the announcement from SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) on 18 December 2020 regarding the 8 January 2021 cut-off date for the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS to the shareholders of the Company.

The distribution will require a reduction of the company’s share premium account, which is subject to approval by the EGM (to be held on 8 January 2021) as well as by the Registrar in Cyprus. The Company will return with an updated ex-date pending the date of the approval by the Registrar.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


