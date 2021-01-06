6 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

Reference is made to the announcement from SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) on 18 December 2020 regarding the 8 January 2021 cut-off date for the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS to the shareholders of the Company.

The distribution will require a reduction of the company’s share premium account, which is subject to approval by the EGM (to be held on 8 January 2021) as well as by the Registrar in Cyprus. The Company will return with an updated ex-date pending the date of the approval by the Registrar.