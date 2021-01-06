Saint Jean Carbon Announces Investor Relations Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce, further to its news release on November 18, 2020, the issuance of a loan bonus to Gilles Ayotte and Bernice Cooper (the “ Lenders ”) of 115,000 common shares in the capital of the Company in the aggregate (the “ Bonus Shares ”) at a deemed price of $0.05 per Bonus Share. The Bonus Shares were issued pursuant to Policy 5.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”) and have been approved by the Exchange.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an investor relations service agreement (the “ IR Agreement ”) with Allyson Taylor Partners Inc. (“ Allyson ”), an investor relations and capital markets consulting firm based in Montreal, Quebec. Allyson will be providing a number of services to Saint Jean pursuant to the IR Agreement, including evaluating advantages and disadvantages of several transactions in light of the Company’s objectives; assisting Saint Jean in geographically diversifying its presence within the Canadian and European investment communities; and introducing Saint Jean to institutional investors, retail brokers, high net-worth individuals and European investors. Allyson has represented various other junior mining companies. The definitive terms of the IR Agreement include paying Allyson a monthly work fee of $10,000 (plus all applicable taxes and expenses) for a period of six (6) months. The IR Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Bonus Shares are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

