 

Saint Jean Carbon Announces Investor Relations Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an investor relations service agreement (the “IR Agreement”) with Allyson Taylor Partners Inc. (“Allyson”), an investor relations and capital markets consulting firm based in Montreal, Quebec. Allyson will be providing a number of services to Saint Jean pursuant to the IR Agreement, including evaluating advantages and disadvantages of several transactions in light of the Company’s objectives; assisting Saint Jean in geographically diversifying its presence within the Canadian and European investment communities; and introducing Saint Jean to institutional investors, retail brokers, high net-worth individuals and European investors. Allyson has represented various other junior mining companies. The definitive terms of the IR Agreement include paying Allyson a monthly work fee of $10,000 (plus all applicable taxes and expenses) for a period of six (6) months. The IR Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce, further to its news release on November 18, 2020, the issuance of a loan bonus to Gilles Ayotte and Bernice Cooper (the “Lenders”) of 115,000 common shares in the capital of the Company in the aggregate (the “Bonus Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.05 per Bonus Share. The Bonus Shares were issued pursuant to Policy 5.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and have been approved by the Exchange.

The Bonus Shares are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

About Saint Jean

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, “intends”, ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’.  

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.




