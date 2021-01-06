Steelcase Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

“We’re delighted to be recognized for the work we’ve done and progress we continue to make through our environmental, social and governance efforts,” said Jim Keane, President and CEO of Steelcase. “We use our business as a force for good, and this designation reflects our commitment.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s “Most Responsible Companies” for positive efforts in environmental stewardship, social impact and corporate governance. This is the second year Steelcase has received national recognition on Newsweek’s list, which started in 2020.

Newsweek’s announcement is especially meaningful, as this year Steelcase announced the company has achieved carbon neutrality for its own operations and set ambitious carbon goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. These new targets position Steelcase as one of fewer than 200 organizations worldwide in line with a 1.5°C climate scenario by 2030. To accomplish this over the next decade, Steelcase plans to improve energy usage, reduce operations waste and align company behavior and decisions to support this strategy. Steelcase also plans to work with suppliers to set their targets. These latest targets are a part of Steelcase’s holistic approach and ongoing commitment to using our business to make a difference.

In a four-phase process, Statista Inc., a global business data group, and Newsweek teamed up to identify 2,000 prominent companies, headquartered in the United States, to create their initial candidate pool. They then scored candidates’ corporate social responsibility as indicated by publicly available documents, key performance indicators and conducted an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. citizens to finalize their list of 400 winners. Steelcase placed 152nd overall and 14th in the category of “Consumer Goods.”

Steelcase is a global company whose exploration of the workplace helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world's leading organizations so people have better experiences at work.

For over 108 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, Smith System, Orangebox and AMQ. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic, and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion. www.steelcase.com

