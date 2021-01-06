 

Walgreens Expects to Complete Administration of COVID-19 Vaccine First Doses in Skilled Nursing Facilities by January 25

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 16:16  |  38   |   |   

Walgreens expects to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25. The company is also rapidly expanding access to vaccinations among assisted living facilities and additional vulnerable populations outlined by states and local jurisdictions as part of expanded distribution plans.

“Since receiving our first allotments of vaccines in late December, Walgreens has remained on track in vaccinating our most vulnerable populations, and we are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating access to COVID-19 vaccines as we receive additional guidance from state governments and jurisdictions,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Walgreens takes immense pride in being a part of protecting our communities from COVID-19 and helping the country take this first step toward emerging from this pandemic.”

As part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff at long-term care facilities in late December and is now active across 49 states and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Activation dates and prioritization of long-term care facilities were determined by each state. In accordance with CDC and state guidance, Walgreens provided COVID-19 vaccination clinics to skilled nursing facilities first and is expanding to assisted living and other types of facilities. The company will continue to partner with states and jurisdictions to provide vaccinations to residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that are partnering with Walgreens.

Walgreens will continue to work with states as they finalize their Phase 1b and 1c plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines to additional vulnerable populations, which may include essential workers and people ages 75 and older. COVID-19 vaccines will be available in all of Walgreens more than 9,000 store locations once they become available for mass administration. At that time, individuals will be able to schedule vaccination appointments through the Walgreens app or online.

“Walgreens pharmacy team members are embedded in communities and have more than a decade of experience providing immunizations,” said Standley. “They will continue to play a critical role in educating patients and supporting the administration of vaccines, including in rural and underserved communities.”

Walgreens is committed to driving health equity throughout the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines. Reaching underserved and rural areas is a critical component given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in these communities. While nearly 80 percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Walgreens pharmacy, Walgreens is committed to leveraging different models, such as mobile and off-site clinics, to ensure the delivery of vaccines in underserved and rural areas. These communities have been a focus throughout the pandemic, with more than 70 percent of Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites located in socially vulnerable areas and the implementation of off-site clinics and voucher programs to ensure access to flu vaccinations in underserved areas. 

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walgreens Expects to Complete Administration of COVID-19 Vaccine First Doses in Skilled Nursing Facilities by January 25 Walgreens expects to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25. The company is also rapidly expanding access to vaccinations among assisted living facilities and additional …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
14:57 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow legt zu - Demokraten führen bei Wahl in Georgia
14:52 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Zwei Milliardendeals in US-Gesundheitsbranche in Aussicht
13:57 Uhr
Dow-Konzern Walgreens Boots verkauft Alliance Healthcare
13:00 Uhr
AmerisourceBergen and Walgreens Boots Alliance Announce Strategic Transaction
05.01.21
LYNX: Walgreens: 4,52% Dividende. Folgt jetzt das große Comeback?
02.01.21
Die Tops und Flops 2020 im Nasdaq 100
02.01.21
Die Tops und Flops im Dow Jones Industrial 2020
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21
30.12.20
Walgreens Boots Alliance to Participate at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.11.20
31
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer