 

SalMar – Q4 2020 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2020 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 20.9
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 19.1
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.6
Total Q4 2020 (1,000 tgw): 43.6

The full Q4 2020 report will be released on 25 February 2021 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be held digitally through webcast.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


