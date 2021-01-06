SalMar – Q4 2020 Trading update
Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2020 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 20.9
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 19.1
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.6
Total Q4 2020 (1,000 tgw): 43.6
The full Q4 2020 report will be released on 25 February 2021 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be held digitally through webcast.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
