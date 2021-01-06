Oaktree Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Hims & Hers

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC.U, OAC, OAC WS) (“the Company”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with Hims, Inc. ("Hims & Hers"), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on January 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the “Special Meeting”) as described in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus dated December 29, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

All shareholders of record of the Company’s ordinary shares as of the close of business on December 4, 2020 are entitled to vote their shares in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company filed the Proxy Statement with the SEC on December 29, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed concurrently to the Company’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2020. If any of the shareholders of the Company have not received the Proxy Statement, such shareholder should confirm the proxy’s status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali, the Company’s proxy solicitor, for assistance with voting, toll-free at (877) 787-9239, or by emailing OAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.