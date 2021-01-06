The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registered

On 6 January 2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received information that on 31 December 2020 a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 9 April 2020 during the General Shareholders Meeting. Amendments to the Articles of Association were made in order to increase the maximum level of borrowed capital allowed in the Company's activities to the level established by the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania.

According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Financial Market Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania for obtaining permission to amend the Company's founding documents.